Could Cobra Kai Spin Off Another Karate Kid Movie?

Netflix users have caught "Cobra Kai" fever yet again with the recent release of Season 4, which pits series stars Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) up against the iconic evil duo of John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). With four "Karate Kid" legends now officially on the show, could "Cobra Kai" producers be setting fans up for another "Karate Kid" movie, by any chance?

That's the question that keeps getting thrown around at cast members following the continued success of the martial arts franchise, which is nearly four decades old now. The last film to hit theaters featuring LaRusso as the lead — "Karate Kid III" — left a bad taste in many people's mouths, including Macchio himself. So it wouldn't be a surprise if he and others wanted to possibly right their wrong at some point.

"I was not a fan of how the Karate Kid III came out," Macchio told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. "I felt the story was only repeating itself and was not character forwarding for the end of LaRusso... In the end, there were parts of the character that I didn't embrace as well as I did with the original and the first sequel. I don't put it on the top of my résumé." So, knowing this, how would Macchio feel about "Cobra Kai" possibly opening the door to one last "Karate Kid" movie?