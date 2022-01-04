The Staggering Amount Of Time Netflix Fans Spent Watching The Witcher Season 2
Season 1 of Netflix's "The Witcher" was, notably, plagued by its overlapping timelines and confusing, non-linear structure. "The Witcher" Season 2, thankfully, tells a much more straightforward story. The season begins with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) finally together and follows them on the kind of epic, monster-hunting journey across the Continent that fans of the acclaimed "Witcher" books and video games have been waiting patiently to see ever since the series first premiered on Netflix in 2019.
As a result, "The Witcher" Season 2 has been received well up to this point, earning praise for its leaner narrative structure and compelling character work. Indeed, the general consensus amongst both fans and critics alike seems to be that "The Witcher" Season 2 is an improvement over the show's uneven freshman run.
In addition to its critical success, fans now know, thanks to Netflix, just how popular "The Witcher" Season 2 really has ended up being for the streaming service.
Fans have spent over 400 million hours watching The Witcher Season 2
"The Witcher" Season 2 pulled in some impressive viewership numbers throughout the month of December. According to Netflix, "The Witcher" Season 2 was the streaming service's most-watched English-language TV show for the week of December 13 – 19, with Netflix subscribers collectively spending 142,430,000 hours watching the season. For context, that's longer than 16,000 years, a fact that is just made even more impressive considering "The Witcher" Season 2 debuted on December 17, which means that the show earned that number of viewing hours in just three days.
Over the course of the next week (December 20th – 26th), Netflix subscribers dedicated another 168.46 million hours to viewing "The Witcher" Season 2, which roughly equates to around 7 million days and just over 19,000 years. Sadly, "The Witcher" Season 2 lost the top spot in the Netflix TV rankings for the week of December 27 – January 2 to "Cobra Kai" Season 4. That said, subscribers still spent over 94 million hours viewing "The Witcher" Season 2 throughout the week.
All in all, these incredible numbers prove just how popular "The Witcher" Season 2 has been up to this point. If the show's viewership stats truly are any indication of its future on Netflix, then it seems safe to say that "The Witcher" will be sticking around for quite a while.