The Staggering Amount Of Time Netflix Fans Spent Watching The Witcher Season 2

Season 1 of Netflix's "The Witcher" was, notably, plagued by its overlapping timelines and confusing, non-linear structure. "The Witcher" Season 2, thankfully, tells a much more straightforward story. The season begins with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) finally together and follows them on the kind of epic, monster-hunting journey across the Continent that fans of the acclaimed "Witcher" books and video games have been waiting patiently to see ever since the series first premiered on Netflix in 2019.

As a result, "The Witcher" Season 2 has been received well up to this point, earning praise for its leaner narrative structure and compelling character work. Indeed, the general consensus amongst both fans and critics alike seems to be that "The Witcher" Season 2 is an improvement over the show's uneven freshman run.

In addition to its critical success, fans now know, thanks to Netflix, just how popular "The Witcher" Season 2 really has ended up being for the streaming service.