Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Just Added Another Huge Name To The Cast

The highly anticipated biopic "Oppenheimer," following the life of "the father of the Atomic bomb" and theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, has been gathering a star-studded cast for some time now, as more details are revealed about director Christopher Nolan's next big film following "Tenet." Nolan is known for the massive scale of his films with the likes of "Inception," "Interstellar," and "Dunkirk." "Tenet" was certainly no different, as it involved massive sets, time travel, and tampering with the laws of physics. Although it earned fresh scores on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and fans, some noted that it was quite confusing, challenging, and inaccessible (via FilmWeek). "Oppenheimer" is therefore new territory for Nolan, although directing a biopic should be a little less complicated than theorizing time travel.

Along with being known for the scale of his films, Nolan is a director who recruits much of the same cast for all of his movies. "Oppenheimer" currently stars actor Cillian Murphy, who has been in multiple Nolan films up to this point — including "Batman Begins," "The Dark Knight Rises," "Inception," and "Dunkirk," amongst others. Matt Damon is set to appear as well, who was a surprise character in 2014's "Interstellar." The cast also includes Christopher Nolan film newcomers Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Emily Blunt. Now, another well-known name has been added to the list.

Here's who is joining the talented cast of "Oppenheimer."