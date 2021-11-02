Christopher Nolan's Next Movie Just Got Two Major Stars

It's safe to say that when Christopher Nolan comes calling, you pick up the phone. He's one of the most prolific directors of the modern era, delivering one iconic masterpiece after the next with "The Dark Knight" trilogy, "Inception," and "Dunkirk," to name a few. Nolan always surprises, and according to Deadline, his next project will be a biopic centered on J. Robert Oppenheimer, considered by many to be the father of the atomic bomb. The film will reportedly focus on Oppenheimer's role in the development of the weapon during World War II.

Of course, as with any Nolan project, you can expect some major players to hop aboard to get in on the prestige. Reports indicate that long-time Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy has joined the project as J. Robert Oppenheimer himself. Emily Blunt is also apparently in negotiations to join the movie in an as-of-yet undisclosed role. The good times keep rolling as Deadline has come out with a new exclusive reporting that two major Hollywood players are in talks to appear, as well.