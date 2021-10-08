Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Has Found The Perfect Lead

Writer-director Christopher Nolan already has an extensive and well regarded filmography under his belt — one that includes 2006's "The Prestige," 2007's "The Dark Knight," and 2014's "Interstellar," just to name a few. Now, he has a new project in the works to follow last year's "Tenet."

The new project is titled "Oppenheimer," named for the film's subject, J. Robert Oppenheimer, who contributed to the research and design of the atomic bomb, and is even frequently referred to as "the father of the atomic bomb" (via the Atomic Heritage Foundation). The film is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer" by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

"Oppenheimer" will be Nolan's first project since 2000's "Memento" that won't be distributed through Warner Bros. — instead, Universal has acquired the rights (via The Hollywood Reporter). Per Universal, the film will be an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

To add on to Nolan fans' delight about the new film, we now know who will portray the titular physicist, and it's a name that will certainly be familiar.