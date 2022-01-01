Here's How Many Episodes Of Peacemaker Will Have Post-Credits Scenes
"The Suicide Squad" was one of the biggest movie releases of the summer of 2021. It still has a 90% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.3/10 stars on IMDb. The movie took the audience on an adventure to a fictional island country where a band of misfit antiheroes from the DC universe fight a giant alien starfish and deal in government secrets in order to save the day. Also, we find out in the after-credits scene that two of the main characters who we initially believe die in the film are actually very much alive.
One of those characters is (spoiler alert) Peacemaker, played by John Cena. But then again, you've probably already seen the trailer for the upcoming HBO Max spinoff series "Peacemaker" and put that together, even if you skipped the post-credits scene of "The Suicide Squad." Fans can't seem to get enough of post-credit scenes, though. It's so popular in the superhero genre that even the Disney+ series "Hawkeye" has one at the end of its first season. Naturally, this has fans on twitter asking creator James Gunn if they will get the same special treat with "Peacemaker," and Gunn has an interesting response.
Every single episode in Season 1 of Peacemaker will have a post-credits scene, and then some
Yes, you read that right. James Gunn replied to fans on twitter letting them know that yes, the first season will be chock-full of post-credits goodness. Specifically, he answered that "every episode" will have a post-credits scene, saying, "It's my way to give you guys a little something special for watching the credits of our hardworking crew. #Peacemaker." But wait — that's not all! While Gunn was answering other questions from intrepid fans on social media, he also added that they would be releasing a slew of special features from the first season as well. But you won't have to wait until the physical release is available for purchase. You'll be able to watch them right alongside the main episodes on HBO Max.
If, for whatever reason, you thought Gunn didn't care about his fans, these two tweets proved you wrong today. Along with that, Gunn proved just how much this show is a labor of love from everyone involved — both in front of and behind the camera. So, do everyone involved with "Peacemaker" a favor and take a few minutes to sit through the credits. The team behind the upcoming series have worked hard to provide "The Suicide Squad" fans with wonderful entertainment in hard times, and we think they deserve credit where credit is due — and so does Gunn.