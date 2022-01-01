Here's How Many Episodes Of Peacemaker Will Have Post-Credits Scenes

"The Suicide Squad" was one of the biggest movie releases of the summer of 2021. It still has a 90% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.3/10 stars on IMDb. The movie took the audience on an adventure to a fictional island country where a band of misfit antiheroes from the DC universe fight a giant alien starfish and deal in government secrets in order to save the day. Also, we find out in the after-credits scene that two of the main characters who we initially believe die in the film are actually very much alive.

One of those characters is (spoiler alert) Peacemaker, played by John Cena. But then again, you've probably already seen the trailer for the upcoming HBO Max spinoff series "Peacemaker" and put that together, even if you skipped the post-credits scene of "The Suicide Squad." Fans can't seem to get enough of post-credit scenes, though. It's so popular in the superhero genre that even the Disney+ series "Hawkeye" has one at the end of its first season. Naturally, this has fans on twitter asking creator James Gunn if they will get the same special treat with "Peacemaker," and Gunn has an interesting response.