Cobra Kai's Mary Mouser Reveals What It's Really Like To Work With Ralph Macchio And William Zabka - Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Mouser said she's thrilled how the storylines of Samantha and several other characters in the series continues to grow and become more complex.

"I was jokingly talking about this with some of my castmates. It's just crazy to think where we all started with these characters," Mouser said. "When you take on a role you really get some information, but a lot of times, especially for that first audition, you get a couple sentences. You get somebody who says, 'This is this person's kid' and 'This person's sister' and 'This person's girlfriend,' and 'Go for it.' Going from that to where we are now is just kind of crazy. But yeah, I feel like this part of Sam's life is so fun to play into ... Of course, for me, it gives more time to work with Ralph and Courtney, who are just the best scene partners."

Despite the strife between Samantha and her screen parents in season 4 of "Cobra Kai," Mouser said in reality she's developed a strong family bond with her Macchio and Henggeler.

"I'm very grateful to get to work with them. They're just such kind and yes, incredibly talent people. They welcomed me into their world, which has been so nice," Mouser enthused. "We joke around a lot, too. There are some moments there, especially like a moment in season 4 between Daniel and Samantha that really cracked me up. In between takes, Ralph said, 'If my daughter really ever said that to me, I would not be saying this back to her. I'd be saying a whole different thing.' That's funny to play all that up."