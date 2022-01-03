The Unusual Way This Spider-Man: No Way Home Villain Was Actually Filmed

As the weeks have passed since the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" much more has been revealed about the cast and the often speculated about appearances from returning characters. As we now know, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men do appear in the film alongside the villains from their respective movies, including Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church).

Plenty of CGI is used throughout the film's scenes involving the villains and all three Spider-Men. Thomas Haden Church's Sandman requires a lot of it given the form he takes when using his powers. However, it's noticeable that he remains in the sand form for nearly all of the film until the final battle, where the Spider-Men are able to cure his condition and he returns to his human form. So, what was it like for Church to film his scenes as Sandman? A bit of behind-the-scenes information gives us a clue.