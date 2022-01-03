This Is When Space Force Season 2 Will Drop On Netflix

Regardless of political affiliation, almost everyone had a chuckle at the Trump-era prospect of a sixth branch of the military known as Space Force. While a political absurdity can often provide a good laugh, rarely are we treated with one so out-there that we get a bevy of pop culture to accompany it. In the case of the newly created military branch, it gave us a namesake TV series, "Space Force."

In May, the 2020 comedy hit Netflix, two months after the world shut down. It reunited Steve Carell with his "The Office" teammate Greg Daniels and promised to be a comedic break from the pandemic. While critics disagreed with the sentiment, giving it a 39% rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences enjoyed it enough to vote it up to 75%.

With over 2,100 user ratings in positive territory, it was only a matter of time before the streaming giant hit go on Season 2. Here is when you can prepare for "Space Force" Season 2 to finally land.