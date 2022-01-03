Here's How That Huge Celebrity Cameo In Cobra Kai Season 4 Happened

Contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 4

Fans of "Cobra Kai" had extra reason to celebrate this past New Year's Eve as the show's hotly-anticipated fourth season dropped on Netflix on December 31. This latest installment dives deeper into the conflict between competing dojos Miyagi-Do, Eagle Fang, and the titular Cobra Kai. The stakes are especially high, as this season follows the lead-up to the all-important All-Valley Tournament.

The All-Valley Tournament has been at the center of the "Karate Kid" universe since Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) first beat Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in the original "Karate Kid." In "Cobra Kai" Season 4, though, the creative team wanted the championship to reach new heights.

"We knew that we wanted this year's All Valley to be, like, the biggest All Valley ever," series co-creator Hayden Schlossberg told Entertainment Weekly. "We joked about the idea of there being that kind of Super Bowl halftime performer," he elaborated. Lucky for them, there's a former Super Bowl National Anthem performer who also just happens to be a huge fan of the show.

The one and only Carrie Underwood guest-stars as herself in the penultimate episode of "Cobra Kai's" fourth season. But just how did the Grammy-winning performer come to appear on the show?