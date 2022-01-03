Tanner Buchanan Reveals The Funniest Actors From The Cast Of Cobra Kai - Exclusive

Perhaps one of the biggest takeaways from "Cobra Kai" is how funny Zabka can be. Johnny was nothing but serious as a teen in "The Karate Kid," but as a middle-aged man stuck in the 1980s who tells everything like it is, his blunt observations are laugh-out-loud funny.

"I'd have to say Johnny has some of the best comic relief lines. It's just one of those things. Every time he's on scene, you can't help but smile," Buchanan told Looper in an exclusive interview.

A cast member on "Cobra Kai" since the series began in 2018, Buchanan pointed out that Zabka wasn't the only series star who has left him in stitches over the years.

"I would actually say in the past seasons, the person who I think also is the funniest and he has a lot of fun, too, because he's just a funny guy in general and they let him riff, is Paul Walter Hauser," Buchanan shared with Looper. "He plays Stingray, and anytime I've been there when they're shooting with him in the past seasons, he'll go on for minutes and every single take is completely different. He comes up with all this different stuff and it's hilarious. Obviously, the general public doesn't get to see it, but he's awesome."

Season 4 of "Cobra Kai" is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.