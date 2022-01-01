The Bones Character Everyone Forgets Betty White Played

Betty White is one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood. She's been around since the mid-1940s, cementing herself in the hearts and minds of her fans as Rose from "The Golden Girls." But even after NBC's most successful comedy sitcom wrapped production in 1992, that was far from the end of White's career.

Since then, she has graced dozens of movies and TV shows with her talented presence. One of her best and most entertaining shticks is turning the trope of the sweet old lady on its head for maximum comedic effect, like in this behind-the-scenes parody she filmed with costars Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock on the set of "The Proposal." But that was far from the only time she played a little old lady who practically gets away with murder based on her seemingly innocent appearance.

Although the character she plays on the FOX crime drama "Bones" isn't exactly on the business end of a crime investigation from the team, she does play an important role helping the main characters bust the bad guys nonetheless.