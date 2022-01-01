Betty White's Relationship With Ryan Reynolds Explained

If you're reading this, you're probably just as shocked and saddened by the unexpected death of Betty White as the rest of the world. She was a living legend and was weeks away from celebrating her centennial birthday. Her acting career goes back as far as 1945, with her first big break happening in the 1950s as the titular character in "Life with Elizabeth." As good as she was in her previous roles, though, she is best known for playing Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls," which ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992.

White was charismatic, hilarious, and above all, a monumentally entertaining actor. She had been in Hollywood for so many decades at the time of her passing that she left behind tons of friends, and one of her more surprising friendships was with former costar Ryan Reynolds. He even tweeted out a heartfelt tribute earlier today when he learned of her passing. If you're unaware of how these two bantered back and forth over the years, keep reading. It's one of the most wholesome things you'll see today in the wake of this devastating loss.