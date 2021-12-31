Where You Can Watch Betty White's Final Acting Appearance
In the wake of Betty White's death at the age of 99, there is no better time than now to appreciate White's decades of hard work in show business. The legendary actress, who died on December 31, 2021, had been working in Hollywood since the 1940's (via IMDb), and in that time has had numerous famous roles in multiple shows and movies. Her most well-known roles include her recurring character on NBC's "Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
Though White had a busy career spanning almost eight decades, her final few acting appearances were all voice-acted. This is for no particular reason, as White had no qualms about getting in front of the camera, even recently. And while many fans would prefer to see a live-action appearance to better celebrate her memory, the fact that her last acting appearance was in an animated Pixar project makes it incredibly convenient to watch.
Catch Betty White in this Toy Story short
According to her IMDb page, Betty White's very last acting credit is in the Pixar short, "Forky Asks a Question: What is Love?" This series of shorts surrounding the titular character from "Toy Story 4" has numerous entries. However, this (along with "Toy Story 4" itself) is the only one to feature White's character, Bitey White, an ornery cat-themed teething toy. Of course, since it is a Pixar short, you can watch "Forky Asks a Question" and "Toy Story 4" quite easily through Disney+.
As for White's final live-action appearance, however, it can be found in the 2017 episode of "Young & Hungry" titled "Young & Vegas Baby," where she plays the character Ms. Wilson. Like "Forky Asks a Question," this one is also quite convenient to find, as the entire series can be watched on Netflix. Specifically, it is the eighth episode of the series' fifth and final season. Though this may not be one of her most iconic roles, it is still worth watching as the last live-action performance Betty White ever gave.