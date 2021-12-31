Where You Can Watch Betty White's Final Acting Appearance

In the wake of Betty White's death at the age of 99, there is no better time than now to appreciate White's decades of hard work in show business. The legendary actress, who died on December 31, 2021, had been working in Hollywood since the 1940's (via IMDb), and in that time has had numerous famous roles in multiple shows and movies. Her most well-known roles include her recurring character on NBC's "Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

Though White had a busy career spanning almost eight decades, her final few acting appearances were all voice-acted. This is for no particular reason, as White had no qualms about getting in front of the camera, even recently. And while many fans would prefer to see a live-action appearance to better celebrate her memory, the fact that her last acting appearance was in an animated Pixar project makes it incredibly convenient to watch.