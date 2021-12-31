In Betty White's Acting Career, One Role Stands Above The Rest
Betty White had a long and storied career spanning decades. Born on January 17, 1922, and passing on December 31, 2021, White's first work in the entertainment industry was lending her voice to a radio program called "Empire Builders" in 1930. She continued working in radio for years, and eventually her work ethic and penchant for entertainment saw land her very own radio show, titled "The Betty White Show" (via the Screen Actors Guild).
This was only the start for the legendary actor, and White appeared in countless television shows and movies over the years (via IMDb). She was featured on shows like "Hollywood on Television," a television variety show also titled "The Betty White Show," and "Life with Elizabeth." White was also a veteran of the game-show circuit in the 1960s, and later earned immense popularity for her role in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." But, out of all these legendary parts, what role of White's could be considered the most iconic?
Betty White's biggest role was on The Golden Girls
The role is, of course, Betty White's co-starring part on the beloved sitcom "The Golden Girls." White played the sweetly naive Rose Nylund, who was the exceptionally kind one out of the group consisting of Dorothy (Beatrice Arthur), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia (Estelle Getty). Their friendship and interactions endeared themselves to fans, and even though the show only ran from 1985 to 1992, "The Golden Girls" became a pop-culture sensation that is still going strong today.
In an interview with OK News, White said of her "Golden Girls" experience, "We all had such fun together. It was such a special experience." In a separate interview with Outsider, White commented on the show's lasting appeal by stating, "It's fascinating. You try to find all kinds of reasons for it. But, I think that some of it had to do with great big Bea Arthur being bossed around by her mother who was this big, and they loved to see that relationship." White won a staggering five Emmy awards during her career (via The Television Academy), but for many, she will be best remembered as the storytelling Rose from "The Golden Girls."