In Betty White's Acting Career, One Role Stands Above The Rest

The role is, of course, Betty White's co-starring part on the beloved sitcom "The Golden Girls." White played the sweetly naive Rose Nylund, who was the exceptionally kind one out of the group consisting of Dorothy (Beatrice Arthur), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia (Estelle Getty). Their friendship and interactions endeared themselves to fans, and even though the show only ran from 1985 to 1992, "The Golden Girls" became a pop-culture sensation that is still going strong today.

In an interview with OK News, White said of her "Golden Girls" experience, "We all had such fun together. It was such a special experience." In a separate interview with Outsider, White commented on the show's lasting appeal by stating, "It's fascinating. You try to find all kinds of reasons for it. But, I think that some of it had to do with great big Bea Arthur being bossed around by her mother who was this big, and they loved to see that relationship." White won a staggering five Emmy awards during her career (via The Television Academy), but for many, she will be best remembered as the storytelling Rose from "The Golden Girls."