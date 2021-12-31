Ryan Reynolds Shares A Touching Tribute To Betty White After Her Death

"Red Notice" and "Deadpool" star and all-around comedic gem Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter today in the wake of his friend and former co-star Betty White's death. Reynolds and White worked together on the 2009 romantic comedy "The Proposal," starring Sandra Bullock and directed by Anne Fletcher ("27 Dresses," "Hot Pursuit"). Since then, the two have become quite the dynamic duo, with White joking that Reynolds "can't get over his thing for (her)," but that, unfortunately for him, "Robert Redford is The One" (via Today). For his part, Reynolds has ironically lashed back at the media for "exploiting past relationships" (aka, his unrequited love for White) "just to drive clicks" (via Twitter). Reynolds and White also starred together in a now iconic promotional video for "The Proposal" wherein White repeatedly verbally abuses Reynolds (confusing him for an assistant and calling him a litany of names, none of which are Ryan) while calling Bullock "America's sweetheart" (via YouTube).

Reynolds' and White's approaches to humor have a lot in common, so it's easy to see why the two hit it off and never looked back. Today, Reynolds shared a touching tribute to White, and (fittingly) managed to squeeze a tiny bit of humor into that as well.