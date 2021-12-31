Ryan Reynolds Shares A Touching Tribute To Betty White After Her Death
"Red Notice" and "Deadpool" star and all-around comedic gem Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter today in the wake of his friend and former co-star Betty White's death. Reynolds and White worked together on the 2009 romantic comedy "The Proposal," starring Sandra Bullock and directed by Anne Fletcher ("27 Dresses," "Hot Pursuit"). Since then, the two have become quite the dynamic duo, with White joking that Reynolds "can't get over his thing for (her)," but that, unfortunately for him, "Robert Redford is The One" (via Today). For his part, Reynolds has ironically lashed back at the media for "exploiting past relationships" (aka, his unrequited love for White) "just to drive clicks" (via Twitter). Reynolds and White also starred together in a now iconic promotional video for "The Proposal" wherein White repeatedly verbally abuses Reynolds (confusing him for an assistant and calling him a litany of names, none of which are Ryan) while calling Bullock "America's sweetheart" (via YouTube).
Reynolds' and White's approaches to humor have a lot in common, so it's easy to see why the two hit it off and never looked back. Today, Reynolds shared a touching tribute to White, and (fittingly) managed to squeeze a tiny bit of humor into that as well.
Ryan Reynolds' Twitter tribute was both heartfelt and funny
Ryan Reynolds shared a photo of Betty White giving two very enthusiastic thumbs up (in front of a cut-out of his "Deadpool" character), under a caption that read, "The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation" (via Twitter). In the video from which the image was taken, White is aggressively promoting the film, calling it "glorious" and saying "Ryan Reynolds looks so ******* handsome in his red leather suit... I give it four Golden Girls. It's the best picture of the year" (via YouTube).
It's rare for the actor to share a tweet devoid of any hint of his characteristic, tongue-in-cheek playfulness, and his apt and touching toast to White was no exception. "She managed to grow very old," he wrote, before seamlessly shifting tone again — "and somehow, not old enough." At the time of her death, the legendary "Golden Girls" and "Hot in Cleveland" star was just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday. Reynolds capped off his short but undeniably sweet tribute by adding, "We'll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret." Not unlike White, Reynolds' tweet was equal parts earnest and funny, and all the more touching as a result.