Betty White's Last Instagram Post Will Break Your Heart
Just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, the iconic, beloved, and groundbreaking Betty White passed away, on December 31st, 2021 (via People). A few days before, on December 28th, the actor took to Instagram to share her latest cover of People magazine with fans, the headline of which read "Betty White turns 100!" with a quotation reading "Funny never gets old."
The magazine issue features several of White's friends — including actors Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, and Sandra Bullock — along with their various toasts "to the Golden Girl," and its cover references the legendary actor's "secrets for happiness." White's prolific portfolio of award-winning work, her efforts as an animal rights activist, and the lasting impact she had in the world of comedy will no doubt be celebrated in the hours and days to come, but her final Instagram post illustrates the effect she had on audiences and fans around the world.
Betty White shared an upcoming celebration with fans
"My 100th birthday...," White captioned her last Instagram post, "I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me!" In a matter of hours, the Dec. 28th post garnered a litany of likes and comments, and as one fan wrote in the wake of the news of her death, "she is forever a golden girl in our hearts." The ultimately, heartbreaking post — which contained an image of the story inside the issue as well — currently sits at well over 400k likes and counting, with a heartwarming comment from follower liam3richards earning its own appreciation. The comment reads, simply, "National treasure."
White's career spans nearly eight decades, and in that time, the five-time Emmy award-winning Illinois native has also taken on the role of writer ("The Pet Set") and producer ("Betty White's Off Their Rockers"), to say nothing of the endless list of unforgettable characters into whom she breathed life over the course of her celebrated career (via IMDb). In the People magazine feature, friend and co-star Sandra Bullock said she hoped White would celebrate her birthday the same way she "celebrated every day of her life with humor, kindness and a vodka on ice, toasting to the fact that she's a badass who has left us all in the dust."