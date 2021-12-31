Betty White's Last Instagram Post Will Break Your Heart

"My 100th birthday...," White captioned her last Instagram post, "I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me!" In a matter of hours, the Dec. 28th post garnered a litany of likes and comments, and as one fan wrote in the wake of the news of her death, "she is forever a golden girl in our hearts." The ultimately, heartbreaking post — which contained an image of the story inside the issue as well — currently sits at well over 400k likes and counting, with a heartwarming comment from follower liam3richards earning its own appreciation. The comment reads, simply, "National treasure."

White's career spans nearly eight decades, and in that time, the five-time Emmy award-winning Illinois native has also taken on the role of writer ("The Pet Set") and producer ("Betty White's Off Their Rockers"), to say nothing of the endless list of unforgettable characters into whom she breathed life over the course of her celebrated career (via IMDb). In the People magazine feature, friend and co-star Sandra Bullock said she hoped White would celebrate her birthday the same way she "celebrated every day of her life with humor, kindness and a vodka on ice, toasting to the fact that she's a badass who has left us all in the dust."