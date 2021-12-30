The Royal Treatment Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far
Over the course of the past decade, Netflix has become one of the pre-imminent names in the content creation game. They've done so by producing and releasing a seemingly endless stream of high-profile, critically-acclaimed films from some of the biggest names in cinema, including Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman"), Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog"), Alfonso Cuarón ("Roma"), Zack Snyder ("Army of the Dead"), and many more.
They have, of course, also become known for producing and releasing dozens of smaller-scale, shamelessly schmaltzy projects that freely indulge in every silly trope the romantic comedy genre has to offer. As it is, those films typically feature talented actors on the rise who aren't typically afforded the starring spotlight. And with dozens of such movies already available on the platform, you can be certain 2022 will bring a fresh slate of fizzy romantic comedies cut from a similar cloth.
Indeed, Netflix has yet another fanciful rom-com primed to hit the platform in the very near future. It's called "The Royal Treatment" and here's everything we know about it so far.
When will The Royal Treatment be released?
If you're into such unabashedly sentimental fare, rest assured "The Royal Treatment" should more than scratch your schmaltzy rom-com itch. But even if you're not, there's still a couple of good reasons to have the film at least on your radar. In addition to the talented cast (we'll get to them in a moment), the film has a strong pedigree thanks to its screenwriter, Holly Hester, who's worked on lauded TV comedies like "Sabrina The Teenage Witch," "The Drew Carey Show," and "American Dad." It's also being directed by Rick Jacobson, himself a veteran of small-screen hits like "Ash vs Evil Dead," "Spartacus," and "Xena: Warrior Princess."
So, now you're likely wondering when exactly you'll be able to see what this impressive crew brings to the rom-com genre. Thankfully, you won't have to wait for long, as "The Royal Treatment" will be hitting Netflix on January 20, 2022. Mark your calendar accordingly.
Who's starring in The Royal Treatment?
As noted, offerings like "The Royal Treatment" typically front up-and-coming talents who are getting their first taste of the spotlight. That's not entirely true of this film, however, as "The Royal Treatment" boasts a pair of fairly legit young stars in Laura Marano and Mena Massoud.
If Marano's name is familiar, it's because she's been making a serious name for herself in film and television for nearly two decades. She has appeared in small screen dramas like"Without a Trace," "Dexter," and "Heroes," along with movies like "Superbad" and "Lady Bird." She's perhaps best known, however, as the star of The Disney Channel's hit show "Austin & Ally," where she played Ally for five full seasons.
As for Mena Massoud, viewers will no doubt recognize the actor from his turn opposite Will Smith as the titular character from Disney's live-action "Aladdin" adaptation. If not, you may still know him from his turn in Season 1 of John Krasinski's "Jack Ryan" series, or from his work in Hulu's tragically overlooked 2019 crime series "Reprisal."
Joining those stars in "The Royal Treatment" is an equally impressive list of supporting actors including Chelsie Preston Crayford, Jen Van Epps, Amanda Billing, Jacque Drew, Cameron Rhodes, and many more.
What is The Royal Treatment about?
If you're wondering what that cast will be up to in "The Royal Treatment," Marano's and Massoud's characters will indeed spend much of the narrative falling for each other. As is usually the case in the rom-com realm, their courtship will not be without its obstacles. And in this case, the obstacles are pretty major as Marano's Isabella is an outspoken entrepreneur who runs her own hair salon, and Massoud's Prince Thomas is, as his name implies, a Prince who's soon to make a princess of a woman named Lauren.
Of course, Thomas has no romantic feelings for his would-be bride. And after Isabella and her co-workers are (for some mysterious reason) hired to do hair and make-up for the upcoming royal wedding, sparks instantly fly between the "hot" Prince and the hairdresser. As for what follows, well, "The Royal Treatment" likely won't try to re-invent the tried and true "star-crossed lovers" rom-com routine. That's a-okay, as that routine has served the genre extraordinarily well over the years. And with the estimable talents of Laura Marano and Mena Massoud bringing this amorous tale to life, viewers may well find some romantic magic in "The Royal Treatment."