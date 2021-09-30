The Real Reason Why Aladdin Star Mena Massoud Wants To Play This Beloved Superhero

Mena Massoud has had some ups and downs in his Hollywood career so far. The Egyptian-Canadian earned positive notices for his performance in "Aladdin," but then couldn't get an audition afterwards, he told The Daily Beast in 2019. It's hard for Arab actors to find roles that aren't negative or stereotypical depictions, and Massoud does go on auditions, he's usually one of the only non-white faces in the waiting room. But that can't stop him from dreaming big and putting it out there that he wants parts that typically don't go to people like him. He wants to be a superhero — and one superhero in particular.

In an interview with Screen Rant promoting the animated film "Lamya's Poem," Massoud said that he wants to play Dick Grayson, also known as Nightwing, in a DC Extended Universe movie.

Nightwing is the grown-up version of Dick Grayson, formerly known as Bruce Wayne's ward and sidekick Robin, after he grows up and sets out on his own. He has a complicated relationship with his father figure, which has been explored in numerous comics, animated projects, and live-action shows and movies including, presently, the HBO Max series "Titans," on which Dick Grayson is played by Brenton Thwaites.

There's a Nightwing movie in development, and Massoud wants the role.