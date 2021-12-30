Zoe Saldana Teases Gamora's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Return

It's been a few years since fans last saw the "Guardians of the Galaxy" heroes on the big screen but they're about to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way. Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn were all spotted alongside Chris Hemsworth on the set of "Thor: Love and Thunder" in Australia back in January 2021. While it's not clear how big their role in Thor's latest outing will be, we do know they'll definitely be part of the action.

Although it's not clear if other "Guardians of the Galaxy" characters like Gamora (Zoe Saldana) or Rocket (Bradley Cooper) will also return for the "Thor" sequel, it seems entirely possible. From there, they'll take to Disney+ for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" before headlining "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." In short, it's going to be a busy time to be a Guardian.

The third film isn't set to arrive in theaters until May 5, 2023, so there's still quite a long time to wait. Plot details are being kept under wraps for now, but Zoe Saldana recently took to Instagram to tease Gamora's return in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."