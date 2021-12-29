The Real Reason This James Bond Actor Fought To Change His Character

Speaking with Josh Horowitz on Happy Sad Confused, Ralph Fiennes detailed director Sam Mendes' desires to turn the character of M into a villain.

"I think I can say now that I had to fight off an attempt by Sam in 'Spectre' to make M – I said 'I don't want to play M and then you turn around and make him the bad guy. M is never the bad guy.' So I had to have some pretty intense discussions with Sam saying, 'This is not flying with me...'"

Horowitz asked further if Mendes' ideas about M meant a connection to Blofeld, and Fiennes noted that the idea was actually more that M would be the one who was truly Blofeld. Based on the way Fiennes detailed the discussions with Mendes, it seems like they ended up working things out. However, M being a villain could have shaken a lot of things up in the Bond universe.

It would have also made audiences question if they could truly trust anyone on the MI6 team if M, being the boss, was working for the enemy. Surely it would be assumed that Tanner might be under his thumb, but the sound morality of both Miss Moneypenny and Q would likely leave at least two people for Bond to trust — although he usually trusts no one as is. Ultimately, Fiennes probably saved the legacy of M in the entirety of the James Bond films by standing up to Mendes. It will be interesting to see if he returns as the character in the future of James Bond.