A Surprising New James Bond Candidate Is Dominating The Betting Odds

Over the years, there's been loads of speculation as to who will be the next James Bond following Daniel Craig's legendary decade-and-a-half run as Britain's most famous spy. Names like Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Cillian Murphy, and Mahershala Ali have all been tossed around in recent months, with Hardy regularly surfacing as the overall front-runner (via US-Bookies.com). But as of Wednesday, Dececember 22, a new actor has taken the betting lead for most likely to land the role of 007.

Since the very first appearance of Bond in a 1954 anthology episode of the television series "Climax!," there have been eight actors to don Ian Fleming's iconic moniker. Cary Joji Fukunaga's "No Time to Die" is Craig's last go as the character and people have been placing wagers on their available betting sites in regards to who will be taking his place. According to betting aggregators at US-Bookies.com, Hardy had remained the favorite to take on the famous tux, even as Elba and Cavill saw their odds spike over the past month. But that all changed on December 22, when another actor managed to jump them all.