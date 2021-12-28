No Time To Die's Special Effects Supervisor Reveals Daniel Craig's Contributions To The Team - Exclusive

"Daniel Craig has worked with us on every film," recounts Corbould. "He's very keen to get involved with everything we do, so we get the best results. And particularly, on 'No Time to Die,' he was heavily involved in the sinking trawler sequence." That's the scene where Bond tries to save Felix, who is both bleeding to death and drowning.

Corbould explained the construction of the set: "We built the entire set on like a spit-roast that could rotate 360 degrees, and sink into 20 foot of water. And I mentioned early on to Daniel that he should come down and rehearse with Jeffrey Wright because it was quite claustrophobic, and he needed to get used to it. And he's always very keen to come down and rehearse. And we rehearse a couple of days, and they got used to it, sinking."

That's not to say that there weren't precautions. According to Corbould, "There were lots of safety panels that you could push out if they got a bit panicky, but Daniel and Jeffrey did a wonderful job, and it made a wonderful scene."

"No Time To Die" is now available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.