Matthew Daddario's Candid Thoughts On LGBTQ+ Representation In Shadowhunters - Exclusive

On what it's meant to Daddario to see how impactful Alec and Magnus have been to the series' LGBTQ+ fans and doing representation right, he said, "We were very focused on trying to do that all right. We didn't know [what] exactly the right steps were, what we should portray, how we should portray [it]. But it became very apparent that very early on, that was an extremely important element of what we were doing." After "The Mortal Instruments" film flopped years prior, that was many of the fandom's biggest concern as well.

"And I would say now that you're always nervous about it. You don't know, is this actually going to help you? It's one thing to do a service. And you do something you're like, 'I did this,' and therefore people are going to really say, 'Good job, you represented us in this way,'" Daddario added. "That's meaningless. It has to be more complex. It has to arrive at something that actually benefits people. I need to see actual benefit. I want to see people who actually are better off as a result of that. And that is a wonderful gift when that happens." Most fans would agree that Magnus and Alec's beautifully messy and real story arc certainly did that — as did their groundbreaking TV wedding.

Daddario noted, "And in this case, we have people who come up to us, and they say this helped with this. And I say, 'If it worked in that way, then thank you so much.'" The actor is always quick to acknowledge and thank his fans, and he loves hearing how Malec has impacted the "Shadowhunters" fandom.

He continued, "First of all, thank you for letting me know because that makes me feel good that I did the right thing. And we're just happy that it had a positive effect, and we're happy that we didn't mess it up. Because it would've really sucked to do something like that and just really screw it up." Props to everyone involved in the show for not letting that happen.