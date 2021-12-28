Magic Johnson Has Harsh Words About HBO's Lakers Series

HBO's Lakers series, "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" is set to arrive in March 2022, and it's already whipped up plenty of controversy well before the show even starts airing. It's taken from Jeff Pearlman's book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s" — which gives readers an in-depth look at the iconic basketball team and the larger-than-life figures involved in their success. The sports drama recently made headlines for the role it played in dissolving the longtime partnership between producer Adam McKay and Will Ferrell.

As per Vanity Fair, Ferrell was hurt that McKay chose to cast John C. Reilly as iconic Lakers owner Jerry Buss. It ended with a frosty phone call between the pair, as Adam McKay explained, "I said, 'Well, I mean, we're splitting up the company'. And he basically was like, 'Yeah, we are' basically was like, 'Have a good life.'" He then added "And I'm like, 'F***, Ferrell's never going to talk to me again.' So it ended not well."

That won't be the only controversy tracking the series, either. Legendary NBA star Magic Johnson recently had some harsh words about HBO's Lakers series — noting that he's not involved with the project in any way.