Fra Fee Discusses The Importance Of Deaf Representation And Working With Alaqua Cox - Exclusive

Fee continued to discuss his sign language journey, saying, "I regretfully did not know any sign language before. Initially, I was scared when I realized that that was such a big requirement of the role. I was just worried that I would get to Atlanta, where we were shooting, and I would have this massive scene with ASL two days after." Luckily for Fee, he had a good chunk of time to prepare for his ASL debut. He explained, "But thankfully, we had lots of time to rehearse, which I was very pleased about because I wanted to get it to a level of proficiency that would do Kazi justice — as someone who's learned to sign since he was a kid."

With Kazi being Maya's interpreter, the actors had plenty of time together. "But the other thing that was wonderful about that, [is] it meant that myself and Alaqua got to spend so much time together rehearsing and hopefully get a sense of history and chemistry that translates on screen," Fee noted. "I think it does. I hope it does. And be there for each other in the scenes, be able to make mistakes and not worry about it and pick each other up and look out for one another. That was a real blessing." Most fans would agree that the chemistry between Kazi and Maya is palpable.

