Piotr Adamczyk Reveals His Special Bond With Alaqua Cox On The Set Of Hawkeye - Exclusive

On the deaf representation on "Hawkeye" and working with Alaqua Cox, Adamczyk said, "And working with Alaqua Cox, watching her development as well as an actress, how powerful her performance is." Noting how important her work is for deaf fans, Adamczyk added, "And she is a hero in real life — [a] superhero in real life. And I was so, so happy to be a member of the group with her."

Most people don't realize how overwhelming it can be to enter a space where it's challenging to communicate with those around you. Adamczyk tried to make Cox's transition to set a bit easier by learning to sign, but he hit a road bump. "I remember I also prepared a few sentences in sign language, but now I prove that I'm very close to my character because it was my ignorance that I didn't know that sign language is different in different languages," Adamczyk explained. "I was really surprised. I thought, forgive my stupidity, but I thought that it's quite unique. So I said something, I signed something to her, and she didn't understand, but then we [had] a laugh about that."

Rather than letting the miscommunication stand in their way, Adamczyk had fun with it. "We were comparing different signs: How is it in English? How is it in Polish?" Adamczyk continued. "And I'm happy that I got to have important scenes with her. Observing her was a great pleasure. She has [a] very powerful presence, and it's a very powerful performance because of the strong look she has and the information which is flowing from her eyes. I'm proud of her as well."