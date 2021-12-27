The Real Reason We Didn't See Boba Fett In Solo: A Star Wars Story

Out of all the "Star Wars" movies to come out over the years, 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" served as one of the best opportunities to explore the character of Boba Fett more on the big screen. But, for some reason, Lucasfilm chose to leave the iconic bounty hunter frozen in cinematic carbonite. Now, thanks to a recent interview with "Solo" co-writer Jonathan Kasdan and others close to Fett, we finally know why.

"With Boba Fett, less is more," explained Pete Vilmur, head of fan relations at Lucasfilm, to The New York Times for a recent Boba Fett-focused feature. "Things are hidden and unknown. We fill in the shadows with our own ideas of who he might be and what he's capable of."

The character of Boba Fett, while super popular, has always been shrouded in mystery. It's this mystique that has also allowed him to become one of the biggest names in the "Star Wars" franchise, despite uttering just four lines of dialogue in "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back" and "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi." Boba later appears as a younger version of himself (played by Daniel Logan) in "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones" and then again in the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" before eventually making his way onto Disney's "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," with Temuera Morrison taking over the character.

With "Solo" taking place between "Star Wars – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith" and "Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope," the movie could have easily featured a younger Fett in some capacity. According to Kasdan, the "Solo" creative team would have liked to, but Lucasfilm and Disney felt differently.