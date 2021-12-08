The New Book Of Boba Fett Trailer Will Give Fans Chills

The long-awaited return of one of the most famous characters in all of "Star Wars" history is almost upon us. After his action-packed appearance in the second season of "The Mandalorian," Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) is poised to return once more with his own new Disney+ series, "The Book of Boba Fett."

The new series was first announced with a post-credits sequence in the second season finale of "The Mandalorian," which shows the infamous bounty hunter returning to the planet of Tatooine to exact his revenge on those who left him to rot in the Sarlacc Pit back in 1983's "Return of the Jedi" (via IMDb). Also accompanying Fett on his new journey is Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). "Star Wars" fans got their first look at the upcoming series with the release of the first trailer back in November. That trailer was chockfull of "Star Wars" Easter eggs and we're betting even the most dedicated fan of the "Star Wars" franchise missed a few.

With only a few weeks to go before the premiere of the new series, Disney has released a one-minute trailer that gives fan a closer look at the next chapter set "a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away."