The New Book Of Boba Fett Trailer Will Give Fans Chills
The long-awaited return of one of the most famous characters in all of "Star Wars" history is almost upon us. After his action-packed appearance in the second season of "The Mandalorian," Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) is poised to return once more with his own new Disney+ series, "The Book of Boba Fett."
The new series was first announced with a post-credits sequence in the second season finale of "The Mandalorian," which shows the infamous bounty hunter returning to the planet of Tatooine to exact his revenge on those who left him to rot in the Sarlacc Pit back in 1983's "Return of the Jedi" (via IMDb). Also accompanying Fett on his new journey is Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). "Star Wars" fans got their first look at the upcoming series with the release of the first trailer back in November. That trailer was chockfull of "Star Wars" Easter eggs and we're betting even the most dedicated fan of the "Star Wars" franchise missed a few.
With only a few weeks to go before the premiere of the new series, Disney has released a one-minute trailer that gives fan a closer look at the next chapter set "a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away."
Boba Fett has returned
At the beginning of a new trailer titled "The Return," Fett is seen outside of Jabba's palace, wielding the same gaffi stick that he used against a battalion of stormtroopers in "The Mandalorian." He is later shown to be spending time in a bacta tank, likely to help him heal from a recent set of wounds. In the next shot, Fett is helped into his armor by a team of droids, before menacingly putting on his helmet. Throughout the trailer, Fett's intentions for revenge are made excruciatingly clear.
In one shot, Fett stands at the head of a table located in what appears to be Jabba's palace. A wide variety of species specific to the "Star Wars" universe populate the table in front of him. All seem clearly intimidated by the bounty hunter. In addition to a plethora of quick cuts that promise fans a ton of action-packed sequences, one particular shot appears to show Fett and Shand peering into the chamber that previously housed Jabba's rancor, prior to the beast's death at the hands of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Viewers are sure to speculate about what creature or creatures could occupy this space now.
As the new trailer comes to a close, Fett says, "Left for dead on the sands of Tatooine, I am Boba Fett." "The Book of Boba Fett" is set to premiere its first season exclusively on Disney+ on December 29.