Wild Game's Matthew Daddario Tells The Truth About Doing His Own Stunts - Exclusive

On what the breakdown between Daddario's own stunts and stunt doubles tends to be and if "Shadowhunters" was the most demanding project in that regard, Daddario said, "Yeah, it was. It definitely was the most demanding project. Actors like to do their own stunts. It's so stupid. It's such a dumb thing. You do within your limitations, but there's no reason that you need to even go jumping off something three feet high."

Noting the fact that actors aren't nearly as trained on stunt work as stunt doubles, he added, "You don't know what you're doing. You're an actor. Even if you've done stunt training a little bit and all that, [there are] people whose professional careers is stunt work." Daddario is not impressed with actors who try to do everything themselves: "And to think that you can take the risks that they're there for, there's a reason they're there. There are smarter people doing the numbers, running the numbers, and realize the danger of you doing this." Stunt doubles would undoubtedly agree with that sentiment.

"And trust me, I've done little things where, without the stunt double, I've broken little bones, I've had other injuries, and you're fine, but is it worth it? Should you be doing it?" he posed. "So, I say, get the stunt people in, give the stunt people what they want, which is stunt time. And that's what we want from them, and it makes you look better. So, I'm all about it. But we did a lot of training and whatnot, but because sometimes you need to have your face in it. But ultimately leave it to the professionals. That's what I say." Well, no one can argue that Alec's final product in "Shadowhunters" looks pretty badass, so maybe he's onto something.