Spider-Man: No Way Home Is On The Verge Of Claiming A Stunning Record

Less than two weeks into its release, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is already the biggest movie of the year, with multiple box-office records under its belt and overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and fans. But there's still one more incredible feat that the Marvel flick has yet to accomplish — and it's on the brink of doing so.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter on December 20, "No Way Home" managed to gross $260 million domestically during its opening weekend, making it the second-highest U.S. box office opening of all time behind "Avengers: Endgame." The film became the first in the COVID-19 era to surpass $100 million domestically and was also the third biggest release globally, THR reports. The seven-day gross for "No Way Home" was reportedly $385.8 million — making it the third-highest seven-day gross of all time (via Variety).

The numbers may be eye-catching, but Marvel actually has its sights set on catching bigger box-office fish, a particular record that'll set "No Way Home" apart from every other movie that has been released so far during the COVID-19 pandemic.