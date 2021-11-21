Over 41% Think These Would Be The Worst Choices For The Next James Bond

Given that there's now a spare Walther PPK stored away at MI6 following the ahem, "departure," of Daniel Craig's Bond, the obvious question for all 007 fans is this: just who is going to take the title next? And no, we aren't referring to the infamous number rank that Lashana Lynch's Nomi has earned in "No Time To Die," but the name that has been attached to it for almost 60 years. Which actor is brave enough to take on the character of James Bond and push the franchise in another new direction? Well, as has been the case for the past few years, many potentials have had their names thrown around the interweb for the position left by Craig, and for every favorite, there are some that we'd look forward to like we'd look forward to being strapped to a table with a laser fired between our legs.

However, while everyone has their favorite choice to play Bond, Looper wanted to find out who — among the usual list of 007 frontrunners, that is — fans were least interested in seeing don the tuxedo. After asking 596 U.S. Bond fans the all-important question that not even the Broccolis have confirmed just yet, here is how you ranked the possible licensed-to-kill cardholders you don't want to see pick it up, from most preferred to worst. Cue the music.