Fra Fee Chooses The Avenger He Wants To Play If Rogers: The Musical Were To Happen - Exclusive

On how big action shows like "Hawkeye" compare to his movie musical projects, Fee explained, "There [are] always similarities with everything that you do. I just think if you're telling a story, it really doesn't matter whether it's a play or a musical or a movie or whatever. It's literally just telling a story. So I always find it quite similar, and certainly, with something like this, there's a lot of choreo in the stunt work." He added, "And I had to treat the sign language, initially, just as movements that I coordinated, just like dance."

However, Fee candidly admitted that he's not the right guy for major dance roles, noting, "By the way, I'm a terrible dancer [Laughs], so don't ever ask me to [dance]. I sing, but I'm really, really, very bad at dancing."

Fee didn't even have to think about which Avenger he'd want to play in Rogers: The Musical. Without missing a beat, he said, "But the Rogers musical, if they were to do an actual musical, I would play Captain America because he's the lead." He added with a laugh, "Is that not the obvious answer?" It's safe to say that most fans would be on board with this particular casting choice.

