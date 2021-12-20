Is Lorne Michaels Really Thinking About Leaving Saturday Night Live?

Originally titled "NBC's Saturday Night," according to History, the series that would go on to be known as "Saturday Night Live" premiered in 1975. Weathering rollercoaster ratings, cast member meltdowns, and the occasional poor choice of host, "SNL" has, over several decades, slowly but surely become a cultural institution whose end seems almost unthinkable. The variety show, known for topical sketches and featuring live music performances, is so prevalent in the cultural conversation that it has made movie and TV stars out of veteran performers, including Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Tina Fey, Eddie Murphy, and Amy Poehler among others.

As "SNL" showrunner, producer, and co-creator, Lorne Michaels has anchored the series since the beginning. He's become something of a showbiz legend, much like the show he's overseen for decades. Like his creation, Michaels has endured controversy (via Deadline) during his time at the top of the "SNL" chain of command, but he remains pivotal to the voice and tone of the NBC sketch comedy series.

However, Michaels is beyond the traditional retirement age, so it's understandable that the producer has started thinking about stepping down and what the future of "SNL" would look like after his tenure ends. Here's what we know about whether or not Michaels is leaving "Saturday Night Live."