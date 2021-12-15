The Ending Of Hawkeye Episode 5 Explained

While the episode is rather entertaining and delivers, it was full of filler, which is meant to build up to the big finale. We watched Kate (Hailee Steinfeld), and her mother, Eleanor (Vera Farmiga), chat after the former "broke-up" with Clint (Jeremy Renner). Kate eventually reveals to her mom that Jack (Tony Dalton) is a shady good-for-nothing who has a shell company called Sloan Limited. She suggests Jack is connected to the murder of Armand, and Eleanor promises to look into it. Later, we see Jack being arrested, but he insists he's being framed.

Yelena also pops into Kate's apartment to chat about Clint, where she reveals she's Natasha's sister. Before this reveal, Clint channels Ronin again and meets with Echo (Alaqua Cox) to give her some helpful information that might end their feud. He tells her that her boss ordered her father to be murdered, which she doesn't quite believe at first but seems to come around to the idea eventually.

At the end of the episode, Kate and Clint are in Grills' apartment when the former gets a text from Yelena. The former Widow reveals the person who hired her to take out Cint was none other than Eleanor. She then sends Kate a photo of her mom with a VERY familiar face. Kingpin, aka Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), is shown alongside Eleanor in a grainy photo where the two are both grinning. Kate is understandably shocked, but Clint reveals this mystery (to Kate) man is Kingpin, and the person he's been worried about the entire time.

It looks like Clint might have once worked for Kingpin as Ronin, which would also suggest the baddie survived The Blip. Episode 6 is sure to tie up loose ends, hopefully revealing the connection between Eleanor and Fisk, and perhaps ... Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus)? Fans of "Black Widow" will remember Val recruited Yelena at the end of the film ... so why are we now finding out Eleanor hired her? All will be revealed — maybe.