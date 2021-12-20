The Trailer For Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts Will Have Fans In Tears

It's been only a little more than a month since the official announcement that New Year's Day 2022 will bring with it a return to Hogwarts. On November 16, HBO Max announced plans to release a "Harry Potter" reunion special in honor of the 20th anniversary of the theatrical release of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The first film in the massively popular "Wizarding World" franchise was released in the United States on November 16, 2001.

In the weeks since the first official announcement, HBO Max has let out a steady stream of promotional material related to the upcoming special. In early December, we got our first glimpse at the reunion of the original Harry Potter trio (Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint) which includes Radcliffe sporting a sizable beard and everyone looking much more grown up than the last time they graced the halls of the Gryffindor Common Room. In the same week, HBO Max also released a first-look teaser which shows a handful of cast members receiving invitations to Hogwarts much like Harry did in the first film (though none of the actors have to compete with the Dursleys to actually get the letter, in this case).

Today, HBO Max has released the first full trailer for the much-anticipated special and it's one that is sure to tug at the heart strings of all "Harry Potter" fans around the world.