The Trailer For Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts Will Have Fans In Tears
It's been only a little more than a month since the official announcement that New Year's Day 2022 will bring with it a return to Hogwarts. On November 16, HBO Max announced plans to release a "Harry Potter" reunion special in honor of the 20th anniversary of the theatrical release of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The first film in the massively popular "Wizarding World" franchise was released in the United States on November 16, 2001.
In the weeks since the first official announcement, HBO Max has let out a steady stream of promotional material related to the upcoming special. In early December, we got our first glimpse at the reunion of the original Harry Potter trio (Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint) which includes Radcliffe sporting a sizable beard and everyone looking much more grown up than the last time they graced the halls of the Gryffindor Common Room. In the same week, HBO Max also released a first-look teaser which shows a handful of cast members receiving invitations to Hogwarts much like Harry did in the first film (though none of the actors have to compete with the Dursleys to actually get the letter, in this case).
Today, HBO Max has released the first full trailer for the much-anticipated special and it's one that is sure to tug at the heart strings of all "Harry Potter" fans around the world.
Rupert Grint says now is the perfect time to reminisce
In the opening moments of the new trailer, the original trio's reunion is shown in more detail with Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint all laughing joyously as they recall their experiences working on the films that made them stars. Later, Radcliffe is seen walking down the main street of Diagon Alley, much like he did in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." We have to wonder if Radcliffe will be accompanied at this moment in the special like he was in the original film, with Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) at his side? We already know that Coltrane will appear in the special.
Meanwhile, Watson takes a walk by Platform 9 3/4 at King's Cross and is later greeted by Tom Felton, the actor who played Draco Malfoy, with a hug in the Great Hall at Hogwarts. Watson says, "It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed." Grint follows this up by saying, "I think this is the perfect time to sit down with everyone and reminisce," while Radcliffe adds, "The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done and there's something so curious about seeing everyone and being like, 'It wasn't though.'"
Throughout the new, nearly 2-minute trailer, various stars of the "Harry Potter" films are shown reuniting and commenting on the franchise. Additional original cast members set to make appearances in the special include: Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch. Producer David Heyman and directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates will also appear. Notably, "Harry Potter" creator JK Rowling is not set to appear in the special.