The First Trailer For The Harry Potter Reunion Special Has Fans In Tears

Harry Potter fans have a little more magic coming their way this winter.

It's been twenty years since "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" hit theaters, but the Pottermania has only grown since then. In the two decades since Harry and his friends hit the big screen, a lot has changed, but one thing is for sure–our love for the magical world of Harry Potter hasn't waned a bit.

If you're feeling nostalgic for waiting in your robes for the latest "Potter" film, you're not alone. Turns out, even the cast of "Harry Potter" has stars in their eyes for that special time, and will be reuniting for a special one-night-only event on HBO Max to reflect on the film that first brought the beloved book characters to life on the big screen.

HBO just released a teaser trailer for this televised celebration, and in the video's comments section, fans are getting in all their feels over this special magical reunion.