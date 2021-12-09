HBO Max Releases The First Image Of The Main Harry Potter Trio Together Again For Reunion Special
A little extra wizardry, witchcraft, and overall magic awaits "Harry Potter" fans this New Year.
"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" first hit theaters two decades ago, a fact that may have some fans wondering how they got so old. Nonetheless, for many, the anniversary no doubt brings back fond memories of waiting for popcorn in their Hogwarts robes, and it seems the cast of the successful film franchise is feeling equally as nostalgic.
"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" is set to drop on HBO Max at midnight on New Year's Eve, capping off the winter holiday season in a truly spectacular fashion. The event reunites some of the most beloved "Harry Potter" stars as they take a walk down memory lane and revisit the cinematic event that finally brought The Boy Who Lived to the big screen. Fans were overjoyed when the first teaser trailer for the special dropped, and now, they have another look at the event.
Harry, Ron, and Hermione are together again
Warner Bros. has released the first official image from the reunion, featuring the trio themselves sitting in what appears to be the Gryffindor Common Room (via Collider). Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson were only children when they were cast as Harry, Ron, and Hermione, respectively, and we're looking forward to hearing their memories of growing up at Hogwarts. They are also far from the only actors returning for the special. According to Collider, series stars like Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Felton, Bonnie Wright, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, and more will also be featured.
HBO Max has yet to reveal exactly what the reunion will entail. However, after the success of the "Friends: The Reunion" earlier this year, we have faith that the powers that be have something up their sleeve that's sure to delight all devoted "Harry Potter" fans. In the meantime, we'll be binging all eight "Harry Potter" films and patiently waiting for the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve, when we can finally make our long-awaited return to Hogwarts.