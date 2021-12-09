HBO Max Releases The First Image Of The Main Harry Potter Trio Together Again For Reunion Special

A little extra wizardry, witchcraft, and overall magic awaits "Harry Potter" fans this New Year.

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" first hit theaters two decades ago, a fact that may have some fans wondering how they got so old. Nonetheless, for many, the anniversary no doubt brings back fond memories of waiting for popcorn in their Hogwarts robes, and it seems the cast of the successful film franchise is feeling equally as nostalgic.

"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" is set to drop on HBO Max at midnight on New Year's Eve, capping off the winter holiday season in a truly spectacular fashion. The event reunites some of the most beloved "Harry Potter" stars as they take a walk down memory lane and revisit the cinematic event that finally brought The Boy Who Lived to the big screen. Fans were overjoyed when the first teaser trailer for the special dropped, and now, they have another look at the event.