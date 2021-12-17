George MacKay Explains How Wolf Was Made During A Pandemic - Exclusive

Once production resumed on "Wolf" in the fall of 2020, the cast and crew spent nine weeks living and working in an empty hotel in Ireland that doubles as the hospital where the story takes place. George MacKay tells Looper that the isolation imposed on the production mirrored the narrative and themes of the movie itself, in which Jacob and his fellow patients (which include Lily-Rose Depp) are sealed off within the hospital as they undergo treatment at the hands of the facility's cruel director (Paddy Considine).

"We didn't go to a shop, didn't go to a pub, didn't go to get a coffee or anything for that nine weeks," MacKay recalls. "It sort of lent itself to the kind of cocooned nature of the characters."

MacKay adds that filming under such conditions — even though they were brought on by the horrific circumstances in the world outside — allowed him to focus more intensely than ever on the work in front of him. That certainly might explain the feral nature of MacKay's unique performance and the surreal tone of the movie.

"I like to get quite, I don't know, is monastic the word? When if you sort of strip everything back when you're working," MacKay reveals. "You just have that sole focus ... to be honest, it makes the job easier. You don't have to be sort of filtering all the day-to-day. And that was sort of intensified all the more by the fact we were living as we were. I think that lends itself to the production because it's such a particular production as well."

"Wolf" is now playing in theaters.