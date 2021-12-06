Wolf Star George Mackay On Learning How To Act Like An Animal - Exclusive Interview

You worked with Terry Notary to prepare for this. He's well known for playing animals and other creatures through motion capture. What was that process like?

Working with Terry was amazing. Terry truly is a genius. The biggest thing that Terry began with, which was just extraordinary, is that — I had one sort of one-off session with him when I was in America at his studio and the first thing, he was like, "Just walk around the room. Let me just see how you walk." And I was walking around the room and he started kind of going, "Okay, right" ... You don't even realize you're not feeling any particular way when you go in. Then suddenly, he'd make you change the way you're holding yourself, and I could not stop giggling. Or some of the people would not be able to stop crying. He has this way of kind of connecting sort of emotions in the body in such a profound way.

So in terms of working with the wolf, one of the biggest things that we worked on, before the aesthetics of the crawling and the kind of more obvious physical work in that sense was, what is it to be wild? What is it not to be human? And a big part of that was to be without thought. So we did a lot of work on being present in the body and being present as animal, but not thinking, not constantly sort of having one eye outside of yourself, which we do in normal life. But also sometimes as an actor, you kind of learn to have one foot on the kind of technical craft, where he was just sort of purifying everything.

Was it difficult to get the howl right? Did you go through a lot of different versions of it?

Yeah. Thanks for mentioning it. It was a mixture of going, "All right well, he's a wolf. He's howling. What is a howl to a wolf?" So I went through some more scientific research and looking at wolves and books and studies on wolves, which again is a human interpretation as to why howls are used and what we think that they're saying. Then I kind of cherry picked the things which felt most relevant to our story and to Jacob's character. Then I went, "Okay, well, his quandary is that he's in a human body, so let's find a purely human sound for that, be it a call to your kid or something." Jacob's interpretation of that would be a call to someone in his state as well ... Then I went back to listen to a ton of different wolf howls to kind of encapsulate the whole thing.