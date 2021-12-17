1883's Isabel May Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Faith Hill's On-Set Behavior

May says having Hill as her mother on "1883" is her "favorite part" of starring on the series, adding that not only has she gotten to know Hill well but she's also learned a lot from her on set.

"There are so many positives to this experience, but working with Faith is up there," says May. "She is one of the loveliest human beings. She's so poised, and generous, and compassionate — and I truly love her. It's hard not to fall in love with her."

As for what Hill is like in real life, May says, "There's a reason why everyone loves Faith, across the board. People came up to me before I started this project, before I even met her, and said, 'Please tell her I said hi. Please.' I mean, constantly. And eventually I was like, 'Okay, what is with this woman? Why is everyone saying this?' And I get it now."

May continues, "Just the way that she carries herself and interacts with others has truly been such an incredible learning experience for me to just observe. It's something that I will carry with me, for sure, in my interactions with others in the future. I really, really get it now. It's all true."

"1883" will debut its premiere episode on both the Paramount Network and Paramount+ on December 19. After the first episode is released, Paramount+ will become the exclusive home of "1883."