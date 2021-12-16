Serious Allegations Leveled At And Just Like That... Actor Chris Noth

According to details given to The Hollywood Reporter, Zoe claims to have first met Chris Noth at her Los Angeles workplace in the mid-2000s, while Lily says she first encountered the actor in 2015 when she was 25 and a server at a New York City club. Both women described Noth flirting with them and mentioned being star-struck during their early encounters with the actor. "I was like, 'That's crazy, Mr. Big is asking me out for dinner,'" Lily is quoted as saying, while Zoe noted, "This was peak Sex and the City ... He was like a god to us."

After meeting Noth, Zoe says that she went to the actor's apartment to return a book he'd lent her, where he then allegedly sexually assaulted her. Zoe later reported the alleged assault to police but refused to say who it was committed by. According to her, she was afraid of being fired from her job at an unnamed Hollywood firm where she had first met Noth. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zoe later received counseling at the UCLA Rape Crisis Center.

Lily says that after serving Noth at her job, he asked her out on a date. When the night ended at his house, Lily says, "I thought, 'We're going to drink whiskey and talk about his acting career.'" According to her, however, Noth then forced himself on her, leaving her feeling "totally violated." A friend of Lily's told The Hollywood Reporter that they remember Lily being "pretty hysterical" after the alleged assault. Lily also provided The Hollywood Reporter with text messages reportedly exchanged between herself and Noth after the incident.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).