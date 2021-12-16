Serious Allegations Leveled At And Just Like That... Actor Chris Noth
Two women have come forward and accused actor Chris Noth of sexual assault, with at least one saying his recent appearance on the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..." had triggered traumatic memories of his alleged misconduct.
"Seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me," explained Zoe, the pseudonym used for one of the two women who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter under the condition of anonymity. Noth reprised the role of John "Mr. Big" Preston in HBO Max's revival series, although his character suffered a heart attack and died at the end of the first episode. Despite Mr. Big's death, Noth revealed during an interview with Vogue that Mr. Big may make future appearances, saying, "there may be a haunting that happens." At the time of writing, it isn't clear whether these recent allegations will affect any potential future appearances by Noth on the series.
Both Zoe and Lily, also a pseudonym, gave details about their alleged encounters with Noth, which took place in 2004 and 2015.
According to details given to The Hollywood Reporter, Zoe claims to have first met Chris Noth at her Los Angeles workplace in the mid-2000s, while Lily says she first encountered the actor in 2015 when she was 25 and a server at a New York City club. Both women described Noth flirting with them and mentioned being star-struck during their early encounters with the actor. "I was like, 'That's crazy, Mr. Big is asking me out for dinner,'" Lily is quoted as saying, while Zoe noted, "This was peak Sex and the City ... He was like a god to us."
After meeting Noth, Zoe says that she went to the actor's apartment to return a book he'd lent her, where he then allegedly sexually assaulted her. Zoe later reported the alleged assault to police but refused to say who it was committed by. According to her, she was afraid of being fired from her job at an unnamed Hollywood firm where she had first met Noth. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zoe later received counseling at the UCLA Rape Crisis Center.
Lily says that after serving Noth at her job, he asked her out on a date. When the night ended at his house, Lily says, "I thought, 'We're going to drink whiskey and talk about his acting career.'" According to her, however, Noth then forced himself on her, leaving her feeling "totally violated." A friend of Lily's told The Hollywood Reporter that they remember Lily being "pretty hysterical" after the alleged assault. Lily also provided The Hollywood Reporter with text messages reportedly exchanged between herself and Noth after the incident.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Noth claims the allegations are 'categorically false'
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Noth adamantly denied the accusations made against him.
"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth said. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual."
Noth went on to say, "It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."
It's currently unclear if Noth's alleged victims plan to take any further action against him. THR reports that the women don't know each other and have never met. Lily reportedly contacted the outlet in August and detailed her accusations in an email. "I'm not sure how you go about this sort of story and how you find the other victims," she said. Zoe later come forward in October.