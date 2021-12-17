Hawkeye's Fra Fee Reveals The Truth About Working With Jeremy Renner - Exclusive

Most actors dream of working with the best of the best in Hollywood, but it can also be a bit nerve-wracking doing heart-to-hearts and action sequences with actors like Jeremy Renner. The actor scored the role of Hawkeye for a reason, and he's certainly lived up to the hype (on and off the set).

With the mini-series "Hawkeye" nearly finished airing its six episodes, we've met quite a few new foes that tie back to Clint Barton's stint as Ronan — including Irish actor Fra Fee's Kazi. While he's new to the MCU, Fee fits right in, offering a compelling villain that you just can't help but root for just a bit.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Fra Fee talked about dished on what it was like going head-to-head with Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye and which actor from the series he would have liked to work with on the show if given the opportunity.