Why Armand III From Hawkeye Looks So Familiar

The MCU continues to wash over the IMDb profiles of every currently working actor like a tsunami of renewed SAG eligibility. The franchise's newest venture, "Hawkeye," brings a new generation of performers into the fold, sorting them into pro- and anti-archery vigilantism camps and letting them loose on a world where owning a bow and arrow and a leather vest somehow puts you in the same pay grade as the Norse god of thunder.

Case in point: Armand III, played by the illustrious Simon Callow. Callow might look familiar to you, but his nigh-on 40 years on the big and small screens haven't afforded him a superhero franchise role until now. You're nobody in this business until you're within spitting distance of the moulded pleather chest piece of someone named Chris. He might as well have been one of us normals up until this point.

Let us welcome Callow to the MCU family by taking a look back at some of his memorable roles, maybe putting a finger on where exactly you recognize him from along the way.