Tom Hiddleston Teases Loki's Big Change In Loki Season 2
When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, very few characters have had quite as impressive of an arc as Tom Hiddleston's Loki has had.
First appearing as a major villain in 2011's "Thor" and 2012's "The Avengers," the MCU's God of Mischief was able to turn his life around and team up with his Asgardian brother in "Thor: The Dark World" and "Thor: Ragnarok" before ultimately meeting his demise at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War." Fortunately, the character showed up again as his old mischievous self during a time travel scene in "Avengers: Endgame," which opened the door for his return in the Disney+ series, "Loki."
The Marvel TV show ended up uncovering a much more personable and emotional side of its titular trickster and explored themes of compassion, love, and friendship over the course of its six-episode first season. Now, Hiddleston promises that "Loki" Season 2 will follow a much different version of the God of Mischief than fans may expect, one who has changed as a result of the events of the Disney+ series' debut season.
Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief will be more heroic in Loki Season 2
Redemption is something that can be hard to come by for MCU villains, but for a character like Loki, it's something that is very much on his mind. According to Tom Hiddleston, that'll continue to be the case in "Loki" Season 2.
"I understand the audience sees good in Loki — they want him to get past his internal and external obstacles," Hiddleston told Variety in a recent interview. "They want him to repair that relationship with his brother and step into the hero that he can be." The actor went on to say that Loki's relationships with Owen Wilson's Mobius and Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie have softened his heart and made him realize that being a selfish, villainous conqueror isn't something he's destined to be — or what he truly wants anymore.
"He realizes, 'Actually, I can choose my path and choose to do the right thing. Or I choose, at least, not to repeat the same old tricks that I repeated over and over in a cycle of trust and betrayal,'" Hiddleston explained. "It's exciting to retain all the characteristics that makes Loki, Loki, and at the same time to play slightly different music within him."
Of course, Marvel fans will have to wait for the premiere of "Loki" Season 2 before they get to see where the character's newfound perspective on life takes him next.