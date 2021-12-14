Tom Hiddleston Teases Loki's Big Change In Loki Season 2

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, very few characters have had quite as impressive of an arc as Tom Hiddleston's Loki has had.

First appearing as a major villain in 2011's "Thor" and 2012's "The Avengers," the MCU's God of Mischief was able to turn his life around and team up with his Asgardian brother in "Thor: The Dark World" and "Thor: Ragnarok" before ultimately meeting his demise at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War." Fortunately, the character showed up again as his old mischievous self during a time travel scene in "Avengers: Endgame," which opened the door for his return in the Disney+ series, "Loki."

The Marvel TV show ended up uncovering a much more personable and emotional side of its titular trickster and explored themes of compassion, love, and friendship over the course of its six-episode first season. Now, Hiddleston promises that "Loki" Season 2 will follow a much different version of the God of Mischief than fans may expect, one who has changed as a result of the events of the Disney+ series' debut season.