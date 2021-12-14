Here's Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Star O'Shea Jackson Jr. Is Hoping For Reshoots
If there's an upcoming TV series that's more hotly anticipated than Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi," we haven't heard of it yet. Of course, that's not meant as a slight to any of the other "Star Wars" or Marvel shows the streamer currently has in the works. Instead, it's more of a reflection of just how eager the "Star Wars" fandom is to see Ewan McGregor finally take on his prequel trilogy role again.
As of now, we still don't know exactly when "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will premiere on Disney+, except that it's currently slated to do so sometime in 2022. We know even less about the show's plot, outside of the fact that it'll be set in the dark period between "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope." With all that said, what we do know is that the cast of the new series is second to none, with McGregor appearing in it alongside actors like Hayden Christensen, Maya Erskine, Benny Safdie, Kumail Nanjiani, and more.
The Disney+ show's cast list also includes O'Shea Jackson Jr., who recently spoke about "Obi-Wan Kenobi" with PopCulture.com. Jackson was understandably tight-lipped about the series but was quick to discuss how special of an experience working on it was for him. The actor even revealed why he's hoping that he'll get to reshoot some of his "Obi-Wan" scenes before the show premieres.
O'Shea Jackson Jr. just wants to go back to the Obi-Wan Kenobi set
Don't worry, O'Shea Jackson Jr. isn't hoping that there will be reshoots for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" because of any glaring production problems or because he thinks he delivered substandard work. In fact, Jackson says that he couldn't be happier about his involvement in the project, if only because working on it made his inner nerd very happy. "It was such an honor to work for 'Star Wars.' I'm such a nerd," Jackson Jr. told Popculture.com. "If anybody who really knows me knows I'm a nerd to the core." He went on to claim that "Obi-Wan Kenobi" marked a high point in his career, saying, "That was the best job I ever had in my life."
Indeed, it turns out that Jackson had such a great time on the series that he's hoping reshoots are required solely so that he can keep working on it. "I just want to go back. I hope there's reshoots," the actor jokingly remarked.
All kidding aside, this level of joy from one of the show's cast members obviously bodes well for the series' prospects. Unfortunately for Jackson, it appears that, as of this writing, no "Obi-Wan Kenobi" reshoots are in the works.
As for when we'll get a first-hand look at what Jackson Jr. and co. have in store for "Star Wars" fans, it seems like the actor is just as in the dark about the show's release as everyone else. "I can't wait for people to see it. I can't wait to see a trailer. I'm over here drooling like everybody else," he admitted, just in case his excitement for the series wasn't already clear.