Here's Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Star O'Shea Jackson Jr. Is Hoping For Reshoots

If there's an upcoming TV series that's more hotly anticipated than Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi," we haven't heard of it yet. Of course, that's not meant as a slight to any of the other "Star Wars" or Marvel shows the streamer currently has in the works. Instead, it's more of a reflection of just how eager the "Star Wars" fandom is to see Ewan McGregor finally take on his prequel trilogy role again.

As of now, we still don't know exactly when "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will premiere on Disney+, except that it's currently slated to do so sometime in 2022. We know even less about the show's plot, outside of the fact that it'll be set in the dark period between "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope." With all that said, what we do know is that the cast of the new series is second to none, with McGregor appearing in it alongside actors like Hayden Christensen, Maya Erskine, Benny Safdie, Kumail Nanjiani, and more.

The Disney+ show's cast list also includes O'Shea Jackson Jr., who recently spoke about "Obi-Wan Kenobi" with PopCulture.com. Jackson was understandably tight-lipped about the series but was quick to discuss how special of an experience working on it was for him. The actor even revealed why he's hoping that he'll get to reshoot some of his "Obi-Wan" scenes before the show premieres.