The Iconic Role O'Shea Jackson Jr. Lost Out On Before Joining The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Speaking to Collider this week, Jackson revealed that he did, in fact, audition for Lando Calrissian in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," which went to the "Atlanta" star. "I'm a real big Star Wars fan. I had auditioned for Lando for the Solo film, and when I didn't get it, it crushed me. I was like, "You know what? I quit. I'm going back to being a writer. I'm done," said the actor. Thankfully, the Force was not finished with him just yet, giving him another chance in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." "I was filming Swagger, and my agents were like, 'Yo, we need you free in the next two days, noon.' I'm like, 'All right.' They're like, 'Just listen. You want to take this meeting.'"

Thankfully, the meeting ended with Jackson getting a role in the series which he can't talk about, much to his frustration. "So I took it and it was Deb, Lord Deb. Shout out to Lord Deb. Deborah Chow. She gave me an opportunity of a lifetime and it's a... God, I can't wait to talk about it so bad," admitted Jackson. "I want to talk about it so bad, but I know Mickey probably still has my phone bugged, and I just love my family."

It's a perfectly acceptable response for someone joining one of the biggest franchises in cinema history. You can see just how it'll unfold when "Obi-Wan Kenobi" arrives on Disney+ in 2022.