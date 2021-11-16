Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Breaks The Marvel Multiverse Wide Open
While there are plenty of exciting Marvel projects on the schedule, the anticipation for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is on another level. From the ongoing rumors of previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield making an appearance, to the film's potential implications for the future of the Marvel multiverse, "No Way Home" could very well be the kind game-changing story that kicks Phase 4 into the next gear. The hype for the film has only multiplied thanks to the film's first teaser trailer, which dropped in August, confirming some of our suspicions about the nature of the film — though none of the really spoilery ones.
Disney+ Day 2021, which was held on November 12, came and went without providing fans any better idea what's coming in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Fortunately, the information drought has officially ended, and we now have a brand new trailer to pick over for details about Marvel and Sony's most mysterious — and probably most anticipated — upcoming project.
The new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is a game-changer
While the first teaser trailer dived a little bit into what fans can expect from the third Tom Holland-starring Spidey film, the fresh trailer offers new insight, and pulls back the curtain (curtains?) even further on the cinematic multiverse. It's hardly a surprise, given the ending and post-credits scene of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," which saw Venom transported to the same universe that Holland's Spider-Man inhabits.
In fact, the MCU has been teasing the multiverse for a while now, and confirmed its existence with Season 1 of the "Loki" series on Disney+. With that in mind, we'd be remiss if we didn't note that trailers for Marvel films can often be misleading, and that's still the case with this latest trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Whether or not this latest romp shakes out exactly as expected — and it almost certainly won't — it's safe to say that this is likely to be one of the most vital entries in the MCU since "Avengers: Endgame," and will probably set a new paradigm for the franchise, going forward. Hopefully, it lives up to the hype.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is set to release in theaters on December 17, 2021.