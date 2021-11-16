Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Breaks The Marvel Multiverse Wide Open

While the first teaser trailer dived a little bit into what fans can expect from the third Tom Holland-starring Spidey film, the fresh trailer offers new insight, and pulls back the curtain (curtains?) even further on the cinematic multiverse. It's hardly a surprise, given the ending and post-credits scene of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," which saw Venom transported to the same universe that Holland's Spider-Man inhabits.

In fact, the MCU has been teasing the multiverse for a while now, and confirmed its existence with Season 1 of the "Loki" series on Disney+. With that in mind, we'd be remiss if we didn't note that trailers for Marvel films can often be misleading, and that's still the case with this latest trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Whether or not this latest romp shakes out exactly as expected — and it almost certainly won't — it's safe to say that this is likely to be one of the most vital entries in the MCU since "Avengers: Endgame," and will probably set a new paradigm for the franchise, going forward. Hopefully, it lives up to the hype.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is set to release in theaters on December 17, 2021.