Riz Ahmed Explains His Technique For Getting Into His Encounter Character - Exclusive

When we last saw Riz Ahmed in 2020's outstanding "Sound of Metal," he was playing a heavy metal drummer who has to recalibrate his entire life after losing his hearing. To prepare for the role, according to the New York Times, Ahmed took drum lessons and learned American Sign Language, spending two hours a day on each while also working with his acting coach and personal trainer over the course of eight months.

In other words, Riz Ahmed is an actor who prepares — deeply and wholeheartedly — for the roles he plays, whether it's an Imperial defector turned rebel fighter in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," a college student turned hardened prisoner in "The Night Of," or a homeless man who assists a depraved crime scene photojournalist in "Nightcrawler."

In his new movie, "Encounter," Ahmed portrays Malik Khan, a decorated former Marine with ten tours of duty under his belt who sets out on a personal mission: to transport his two young sons to safety from a secret alien invasion. He's gotten advance word of their arrival and it may have already claimed the lives of people around him and his family.

In preparing to play the role of Malik in director Michael Pearce's genre-bending thriller, Ahmed went through the same kind of rigorous research and groundwork that he did for "Sound of Metal." That included picking up skills he had never had experience with before. "Learning how to do anything opens up different sides of you," Ahmed tells Looper. "And it helps unlock your connection to different characters, particularly like physical activities or learning new skills."