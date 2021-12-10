Encounter Star Riz Ahmed On Playing An Ex-Marine On A Mission - Exclusive Interview

Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actor Riz Ahmed follows up his stunning performance in last year's "Sound of Metal" with an equally mesmerizing one in the new Amazon Original Movie, "Encounter." Ahmed plays Marine Corps veteran Malik Khan, who strives at all costs to protect his two sons, Jay (Lucian-River Chauhan) and Bobby (Aditya Geddada), from a covert alien invasion. Directed by Michael Pearce ("Beast"), "Encounter" throws several genres — sci-fi, psychological drama, chase thriller — into a blender and ends up being a movie that is both hard to categorize and difficult to predict.

That sums up the eclectic career of Ahmed himself. The British-Pakistani artist began as a rapper and DJ while still in his teens, making his film debut in 2006's "The Road to Guantanamo." Ahmed won acclaim for his roles in 2010's "Four Lions" and 2014's "Nightcrawler" before exploding into the public consciousness with the 2016 HBO limited series "The Night Of," in which he played a college student accused of murdering a woman he spent the night with.

Ahmed earned an Emmy for the show, making history as both the first Muslim and first South Asian to win the award for a lead role. That same year, he appeared in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" as Bodhi Rook, with the billion-dollar-grossing movie introducing him to an even wider audience. He showed up as the villainous Carlton Drake/Riot in another massive genre hit, 2018's "Venom," before becoming the first Muslim and Pakistani actor to land a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his work in 2019's "Sound of Metal," as a heavy metal drummer who suddenly loses his hearing.

With all that on his resume, Ahmed has established himself as one of the most compelling actors of his generation. As he tells Looper, the craft itself remains the same for him: "The scale at which you're working or how many audiences you might be reaching kind of changes, but on just a personal level, you're still there with the script, with the person opposite you, just trying to make it come to life."